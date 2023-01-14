Pilibhit: A police constable attached to the police line of Bareilly was arrested on Friday following a complaint of molestation by a college student. The incident occurred in Triveni Express when the girl was traveling from Prayagraj to Pilibhit. The constable boarded the train from Bareilly junction and taking advantage of the empty coach, started misbehaving with the student.

According to Moradabad GRP jurisdictional officer Devi Dayal a case has been registered against the accused at the Bareilly GRP police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the student.

"On the complaint of the girl student, a case has been registered against the accused constable identified as Taufiq Ahmed at Bareilly GRP police station. He was subsequently arrested on Friday. The girl student was traveling with a reserved ticket in the S7 coach of Triveni express. She is a BA student at Allahabad University and was going home on her vacation.

Police sources said the girl in her complaint alleged that when the train halted at Bareilly junction, a lot of passengers got down, leaving her alone in her compartment. "It was at that time, a police constable in uniform bearing his nameplate got on the train. He came and sat near her and started touching her inappropriately. The college student complained about it to the female passengers in the other coach, but they turned a deaf ear to her," police said.

The victim then returned to her coach and threatened the constable with legal action against him. Infuriated by this, the cop threw her luggage out of the moving train and deboarded the train once it slowed down. The girl then registered her complaint with the Moradabad Government Railway Police (GRP). The accused is currently in custody and awaits statutory action under the relevant sections of IPC.