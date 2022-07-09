Varanasi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said that the killing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was committed by someone who was the result of an 'Agnipath'-like military programme in the East Asian nation. He also said that he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a 'lesson' out of it.

"Just like Agnipath has been implemented here, he (the killer) too was an 'Agniveer' there. He had worked there for three years. After this, he became completely unemployed. I hope BJP and PM Modi will both learn their lessons from this, and ensure that the soldiers recruited into the Army are provided permanent status and are also provided salaries, job security throughout their tenures," Tiwari said.

Speaking on the 'Kaali' controversy surrounding filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, the Rajya Sabha MP said it was to "divert us from real issues such as inflation and unemployment". "I want to make one thing clear. Just like the way British used to claim power, BJP is making people fight amongst themselves. They are claiming power, but the country is paying the price," he further said.