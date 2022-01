New Delhi: The Congress party, on Thursday, released its second list of candidates, comprising of 41 names, for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of these, 16 are women.

This includes Sukhwinder Kaur from Saharanpur Nagar, Dr. Yasmeen Rana from Charthawal, Salma Agha Ansari from Thakurdwarra, Kalpana Singh from Bilari, Mithlesh from Chandausi-SC, Sangeeta Tyagi from Sahibabad, Neeraj Kumari Prajapati from Modi Nagar, Bhawna Valmiki from Hapur-SC, Poonam Pandit from Syana, Sunita Sharma from Debai, Monika Suryawanshi from Khair-SC, Preeti Dhangar from Iglas - SC, Poonam Devi from Chhata, Suman Chaudhary from Mant, Usha Gangwar from Nawabganj, and Priyanka Jaiswal from Akbarpur.

Congress releases second list of candidates for UP polls

Last week, Congress had released its first list for UP polls which had the names of 125 candidates, out of which 50 were women.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress party's 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday. She had put up some serious allegations on Congress saying that the party didn't give her ticket because she couldn't pay a bribe.