Lucknow: The Congress party released its 9th list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday. Of the 33 candidates named in the list, 15 are women. According to the list, the party has fielded Chetna Pandey as its candidate against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar, the hot seat of the state.

Apart from this, the party has also named Devendra Nishad from Gorakhpur Rural, Shyamrati Devi from Kushinagar, Shambhu Chaudhary from Ramkola, Ramesh Dubey from Atraulia, Awadhesh Kumar Singh from Didarganj, Jainendra Kumar Pandey from Phephna, Omprakash Tiwari from Ballia Nagar, Parvez Alam Bhutto from Shahganj, Faisal Tabrez from Jaunpur, Pushpa Shukla from Malhani, Pramod Singh from Mungra Badshahpur, Mala Devi Sonkar from Machhali Shahar, Meera Ramchandra Pandey from Madiyahun, Laxmi Nagar from Jaffrabad, Rajesh Gautam from Kerakat, Seema Devi from Saidpur, Farzana Khatoon from Jamnia, Chhabbu Patel from Mughalsarai, Vimala Devi Bind from Saiyadraja, Ram Sumer Ram from Chakia, Asha Devi from Ajagara and Girish Pandey from Shivpur.

The list also names Rana Tabassum as a candidate from Varanasi North, Mudita Kapoor from Varanasi South, Rajesh Mishra from Varanasi Cantt, Anju Singh from Shivpuri, Wasim Ansari from Bhadohi, Suresh Mishra from Gyanpur, Sanju Kanojia from Aurai, Shiv Shankar Choubey from Majhwan, Seema Devi from Chunar and Kamlesh Ojha has been listed as a candidate from Robertsganj.

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state began today. The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state. The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

