Lucknow: Senior party leader and MP Pramod Tiwari, the Chairman of the Media Department Nasimuddin Siddiqui, and other leaders of the Congress were put under house arrest. The arrest was made due to the proposed gherao of the Raj Bhawan by members of Congress. Meanwhile, the party office has been put under strict surveillance.

Due to the imposition of Section 144, protests and rallies of all kinds have been banned. The Congress workers who stepped out to sit on dharna outside the Raj Bhawan were stopped and questioned. The Congress workers caused a lot of havoc outside the Raj Bhawan as they engaged in a heated argument with the police personnel.

The Uttar Pradesh Committee of Congress released a statement this morning declaring the gherao Raj Bhawan agitation. The declaration was announced by Congress workers who were unhappy with Rahul Gandhi being summoned by the ED in relation to the National Herald case. Former minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui said that the Enforcement Directorate is torturing Rahul Gandhi on the pretext of a false case at the behest of the BJP.

He also stated that BJP is working hard to distract the common people from issues that actually concern them. He said that all lines had been crossed when the police forced their way inside the party headquarters in Delhi. He says that Congress will protest against this atrocity by organizing satyagrahas all over the nation. He says there was no corruption of any sort in the Nation Herald case.

Siddiqui said that the Modi government is scared of the satyagrahas happening across the country for Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to intimidate the opposition leaders through the ED, CBI, and other governmental institutions through unconstitutional methods.

On June 13, Pramod Tiwari expressed his thoughts about the arrests being made under BJP rule. "BJP rule reminds one of the British rules, at that time there was similar barbarism. Even those foreigners were unable to stop Congress' satyagrahas, so how will these 'Indian foreigners' stop us?". he tweeted.