Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Rampur Police have recovered mare of a Congress leader that went missing in just 24 hours since the missing report was filed. According to information, two Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel, including three policemen, were involved in the search for the mare.

The police recovered the Congress district president of farmers' cell Nazish Khan's mare from Kashipur Aanga village of the district. Three police teams were deployed to search the missing mare worth Rs82,000. Police took three men into custody and after interrogating them, the mare was found safe.

Nazish said, "The mare is like a family member. It was stolen on the night of November 5. My mare was tied near Lala's mill located near the Topkhana in the village. She is being brought up with a lot of love and care. She was bought with a fair price of Rs82 thousand."

Raising suspicion of theft, Nazish Khan shared the details to ADG Bareilly Zone through his Twitter account. Taking cognizance of the matter the ADG has ordered to file a report, after which the police registered an online FIR.