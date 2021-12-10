Meerut: Senior Congress leader and Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, shares his opinion with ETV Bharat on ongoing political tug-of-war regarding the upcoming assembly elections in UP.

Commenting on Lal Topi and Jinnah as unfortunate, he said, "I consider the alliances happening in UP as 'mutah' something which has no fixed duration. In democracy all the power lies in the hands of people. People give the throne to whomever they want, they take off whenever they want."

He said that Priyanka Gandhi's family has made sacrifices for the country. Priyanka is doing a better job by being active in the politics of the state. In such a situation, the people of UP have to decide which party they will vote for.

Acharya Krishnam further reminiscences the glorious past of UP, "The state which was once considered as the best state, where the songs of love used to reverberate now the wind of hatred is blowing there. It has become necessary to bring Priyanka Gandhi as the face of 2024 to save the state as she is the future of India,"

On the alliance being stitched up by the Samajwadi Party in the state, he said, "These alliances are selfish as their intention are not clear. Nothing can be said about what will happen after winning."

Finally, Krishnam paid tribute to all the martyrs along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, "The country has suffered a great loss. The public wants to know whether it was an international conspiracy or was it really an accident."

