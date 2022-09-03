Varanasi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Varanasi on a two-day visit, reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers this morning. He was presented with a memento and a garland of Rudraksha by the temple authorities. The Defense Minister went to Baba Kal Bhairav ​​temple before visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple. Thereafter, he went to Sankat Mochan temple to seek the blessings of 'Sankat Mochan Maharaj'.

Completely immersed in devotion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Shri kashi Vishwanath Temple

After reaching Varanasi on Friday, the Minister took part in a book release program which he attended in a Bhojpuri avatar. He has a special attachment to Banaras therefore whenever he visits Varanasi, the crowd of people who want to meet him gathers around.