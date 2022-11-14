Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in a wagon of a coal-laden goods train parked on railway line number four of Mirzapur railway station on Monday morning. Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Vivek Chauhan informed the guard of the goods train about the fire. Railway station officials and a fire brigade team reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after several hours of effort.

Station Superintendent Ravindra Kumar Jaiswal said that "the goods train was going towards Jhansi from Mughalsarai. Suddenly around 6:30 in the morning, smoke started erupting from the train parked on railway line number four of Mirzapur railway station. Information about the incident was given by RPS constable Vivek Chauhan to the guard. The guard immediately informed the railway officials about this. The fire was brought under control and after that, the goods train was dispatched.

The officials immediately informed the fire brigade. Station Superintendent Ravindra Kumar Jaiswal, RPF sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, RPF constable Vivek Chauhan, and other railway officers and employees were present on the spot during fire fighting operation.