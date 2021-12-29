Lucknow: The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement at the conference of cooks held in Lucknow, on Tuesday. He instructed the Basic Education Department to secure the jobs of the instructors and cooks.

Basic Education Minister Dr. Satish Chandra Dwivedi along with other senior officials of Basic Education Department were present in the program.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave advice to the administrative officers, "every administrative officer of the Basic Education Council should adopt one school."

Chief Minister announced, "The honorarium of the government teachers of primary and upper primary schools operated under the Basic Education Council will increase by Rs 2000 and two sarees will be given to the cooks in a year and the honorarium will increase by Rs 500."

Along with increasing the honorarium, the Chief Minister also announced to provide insurance of Rs 50,000 to the cooks and said that the department should provide this benefit under the Chief Minister's Arogya Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana.

He also said that the picture of government schools in the state changed due to the actions taken by the Basic Education Department under the BJP government.

Yogi said that "When the BJP government came to power in 2017, there was a sharp decline in the number of children studying in government schools, now this picture has started changing through the School Chalo campaign or the Kayakalp scheme.

He said that all this is the result of teamwork of government and every section of the society has contributed in the rejuvenation of the schools by helping at their own level.

CM said that more than 1,30,000 schools have been transformed due to the efforts of the BJP government and more than one lakh assistant teachers have been appointed in schools through different activities. Rs. 1100 have been sent to the accounts of parents to buy uniform clothes, shoes for the education of children.

