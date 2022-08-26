Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict guidelines to the officials regarding the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers. On Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the Noida twin tower case and gave strict instructions to the officials.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar has said that the Emerald Court and ATS Village Society will be vacated on August 28 in the morning. During this time, traffic on the roads around the Twin Towers will be restricted. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will also remain closed for half an hour at the time of demolition.

Significantly, the demolition of the Noida Twin Tower will be done on August 28 at 2:30 pm. For this, 3,700 kg of explosive material has been filled by making 9,600 holes in the towers and charging is being done for it. In this case, action has been taken against 26 people, including officials, employees, and builders, architects of the authority guilty of irregularities