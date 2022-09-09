Jaunpur: CM Yogi, while on a one-day visit to Jaunpur on Friday, faced protest from an SP student leader at a medical college here for taking undue credits for the development of the college. While the CM was leaving the medical college, Samajwadi Party's student leader Ashish Mulayam showed black flags to CM Yogi's fleet, clarifying the reason for the protest. He said, "We are protesting because this medical college was proposed during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party but this government (BJP) is trying to take the credits for it."

CM Yogi faces opposition from student leader upon reaching Jaunpur

CM Yogi reached Jaunpur on a one-day visit on Friday. He inspected the medical college and a sewer treatment plant under development here. Along with this, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 257 crores in the district. Apart from inspecting the development works, he also held a review meeting with the officials.

In view of the arrival of the Chief Minister, the administration had leveled up the preparations. The police force was deployed from the helipad to the sewer treatment plant at the Eklavya Stadium of Purvanchal World University. The building and other routes will also be monitored by security agencies. After inspecting the Medical College, he inspected the sewerage treatment plant being built under the 'Namami Gange Yojana'.