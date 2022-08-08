Lucknow: A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At present, the police are searching for the accused.

Inspector of Sushant Golf City police station Shailendra Giri said that according to Headquarters Operation Commander Subhash Kumar, the threat has been received on WhatsApp Number of Police Control Room 112. Subhash Kumar said that on the evening of August 2, a youth named Shahid Khan had threatened to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb within three days.

Several teams of police including surveillance and cyber cell are gathering information about the number. Efforts are on to trace the location of the accused. Police said that the person making the threat would soon be arrested.