Firozabad (UP): A Class 2 student of a primary school in the Shikohabad area here died following a scuffle with fellow students, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a scuffle broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest, Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra.

Shivam (7) was rushed to a hospital where he died on Tuesday, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added. A probe has been launched into the matter and the school administration is also being questioned, police said. (PTI)