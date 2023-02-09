Baghpat (UP): A clash broke out during a wedding ceremony after the groom's uncle was not served 'paneer curry' here in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat city. An onlooker captured the incident on his phone and said that most of the people at the wedding had consumed alcohol. The video has surfaced on the internet where many people are seen violently punching and even hitting each other with belts.

The police rushed to the spot after the locals informed them and they detained around a dozen of 'baaratis'. The police said that they have asked the two opponents to sort out the matter amongst themselves. Subsequently, police personnel have been deployed for patrolling as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in Ludhiana, at least six people sustained severe injuries after a ruckus broke out over a trivial argument here in Jagdish Nagar's egg market. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana for treatment. While talking to ETV Bharat, a victim said that he had gone to a shop to buy something when he found there was an argument going on between some goons and the shopkeeper over 'cold eggs'.The goons attacked the shopkeeper with sticks and thrashed even those who tried to intervene.

Some suffered head injuries while one child and two women were also injured in the incident. The injured shopkeeper and his family said that the goons, who had come to buy boiled eggs, started abusing him after they claimed that the eggs were cold. It soon turned into an argument and then they started smashing the eggs and also beat up the onlookers as well as those who tried to stop them. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where around 10 men are seen beating up people.