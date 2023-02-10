Chairperson of Tata Sons paints a rosy picture of country's development at UP's Global Investors Summit

Lucknow: India is a fast-developing economy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will witness economic growth and a 360-degree development, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Sons at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which began on February 10 with PM Narendra Modi's inauguration.

“The Tata Group has a long history of presence in the state from a steel company to automotive company and a large presence of TCS, and all of the retail companies, financial services companies, Tata dual systems, Tata power, 18 companies of the Tata Group are present,” the chairman said in his address.

“UP is the first choice for foreign tourists because it has many religious, historical and wildlife sanctuaries,” he added. The state also has potential for investment in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, defence, pharma, aerospace and tourism, said Chandrasekaran. Today there is a belief and inspiration among every Indian that India's dream of becoming a 5 trillion economy, then 10 trillion and 25 trillion is very much possible."

Chandrasekaran also noted that the group has huge investments in Noida from the TCS and Air India point of view. “We will build an integrated multimodal air cargo through Air India SATS with our partner Zurich airport in the new Jewar airport.” “The group is committed and sees a tremendous opportunity (in the state),” he said. It is absolutely well-placed to capitalise on trends that UP will become a 1 trillion economy when India becomes a 5 trillion economy and turn 2 trillion when the country becomes 10 trillion.