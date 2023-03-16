Prayagraj: In a major breakthrough in Umesh Pal murder case, police has stumbled upon a new CCTV footage that shows the exact scene and the location of of the murder. The video that surfaced nearly 20 days after the murder of the key witness in the Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh might become a strong evidence against the murders.

The 30 second footage shows the black-clad shooter approaching Umesh Pal and attempting to shoot him in the head, but Umesh manages to push him away and run down a narrow lane. The shooter then chases him and shoots him multiple times in the body. Despite being shot, Umesh tries to run away but eventually falls and dies.

The shooter has been identified as Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed, and is seen getting out of a white Creta car before entering the narrow lane where Umesh's house is located. The CCTV footage also shows a constable posted behind Umesh's security running towards the house after the shooting, only to be attacked by Guddu Muslim with a bomb

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Special Task Force (STF) have been working tirelessly to catch all the accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. The CCTV footage has shown three other cars that might have been involved in the incident, and the investigating officials suspect that there were 8 to 10 other people involved in the case.

The police are investigating the role of the woman seen recording the incident on her phone. They suspect that she might have been recording the incident to show someone or was on a video call with someone to show the shootout.

In a new development in the case, the STF has arrested two individuals who were connected to Asad Ahmed's WhatsApp group named "Sheer-e-Ateeq." The group had 56 members from 14 different districts. Bally alias Sudhanshu, the shooter of the Atiq Ahmed gang, was also reportedly taken into police custody after a CCTV video featuring Sabir along with Shaista Parveen, Atiq's wife, led the police to raid Bally's premises.

The police are now taking action against all the people involved in the murder case and are investigating the three other cars seen in the CCTV footage. The investigating officials suspect that these cars were used as backup by the accused to run after killing Umesh Pal. The police are also investigating to trace the people in the car and ascertain their role in the incident.

The Umesh Pal murder case has shocked the nation, and the new CCTV footage has provided crucial evidence in the investigation. The police are determined to bring all the accused to justice and put an end to such heinous crimes.