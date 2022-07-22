Lucknow: Tanya Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Yuvakshi Vig of Noida secured the joint first position in the class 12 CBSE results on Friday. Both have scored full marks, dishing out a perfect 500 out of 500 results in the school final examinations. "I have secured all 500 marks, and it is a matter of great pride for me to have topped the exams," she said.

Singh, speaking to ETV Bharat, said she prepared by fixing a daily target. "I did not rest until the target was achieved. I want to clear the UPSC examinations and serve as an IAS officer in the future," she said. Singh further noted that the teachers of her school provided her with study material and thoroughly prepared her for the exam.

The pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9 percentage points in comparison to the pre-pandemic academic session of 2018-19 while a similar jump has been seen in the number of candidates scoring above 90 and 95 percent marks. Similar trends have been witnessed in the class 10 results, announced by the board on Friday. The board officials, however, claimed that this academic session was a "special one" and cannot be compared with previous sessions.

With the highest percentage of 98.83 per cent students passing in the CBSE 12th board examination, Thiruvananthapuram topped the country, while Prayagraj region remained at the last position with 83.71 pass percentage. More than 13 lakh students have passed this time in the CBSE 12th board examinations.