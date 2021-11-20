Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has collected voice sample of Anand Giri lodged in Naini Central Jail in connection with the Mahant Narendra Giri suicide case. CBI, which is investigating the case approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on November 10 seeking permission to take the voice sample as they needed to check the authenticity of some audios allegedly related to Anand Giri.

The body of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging from a noose in his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20. An alleged suicide note was also recovered from the room in which the mahant had accused his disciple Anand Giri of mentally harassing him.

Three including Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, a priest of Lete Hanuman temple, and his son have been accused in the case. All the three accused are lodged in Naini Central Jail since 22 September.

The CBI in his application submitted before the CJM court on November 10 said they need to check the veracity of the clip and whether it matches with the voice of Anand Giri. CBI is constantly engaged in gathering evidence against Anand Giri for the last two months.

Also Read: Video shot after Mahant's death causes flutter