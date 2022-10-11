Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): The CBI team questioned several officers at Meerut Cantt Board on Monday. The CBI team reached the Meerut Cantt Board office. This created a stir in the office. Sanitary supervisor Sanjay Kumar was interrogated. Officials said that "the team has also detained an officer. Similarly, the CBI team also reached the official residence of Cantt Board CEO Jyoti Kumar on Mall Road."