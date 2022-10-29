Meerut: Police registered a case against nine for allegedly involving in religious conversions in the Mangatpuram area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. A case has been registered in Brahmapuri police station based on the investigation report of the CO, an official said. One of the accused is also said to be a pastor from Delhi, who allegedly motivated financially weak people and their families to convert.

The news came to the fore after locals approached the SSP office in Meerut on Friday. They alleged that during the Corona period when the economy was down and they were facing financial constraints, some Christians approached them and provided them with food and later asked them to change religion. Accordingly, the SSP ordered an inquiry.

A case has been registered against nine people, including a pastor from Delhi. Local Hindu religious leaders demanded action against the accused. Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi said that forced conversion should be stopped adding “no one can stop the followers of Sanatana Dharma from following their religion”.

Sirohi alleged that “70 to 80 per cent of the innocent” have converted after being lured by perks. A local alleged that the pastor has been coming to the area since the Covid outbreak and converting people to Christianity. He said the missionary had built a church in the area where they asked people not to celebrate Hindu festivals.