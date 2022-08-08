Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): The Income Tax Department has been investigating the premises of Ghanaram Infra Group -- the company of former Samajwadi Party MLC Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav and the builders associated with it -- for the past five days.

Chartered Accountant Dinesh Sethi's house has been completely sealed on the fifth day of the investigation. Places including the Main Door and the gates on the roof have been sealed. The team has blocked all the entries and exits of the house. The IT team has confiscated safes and papers in about two sacks with them.

Sethi's family does not have the authority to open the seal of the house without the permission of the IT Department. The family will have to first inform the department in case they want to enter the house. If the seal is broken without giving any prior information, then legal action will be taken.

On Wednesday morning the team of the IT Department reached Sethi's house while he had gone for a morning walk. The rest of the family was out. When Sethi came to know about the raid, he did not return to his house. As the house was locked, the team had camped in the Verandah built in their house.

Also Read: Black income of 'over Rs 200-cr' detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers: CBDT

After 2 days, it was found that Sethi has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. The IT team waited for 3 days, but when Sethi and his family did not return, the team broke the locks of the house with permission from the head office and entered in. After opening the locks of the cupboards, the team seized the registry and other papers and took the safe with them. Along with this, IT raids were conducted at ten other places including Ghanaram Group and its associated builders.

On Sunday, the team returned to the other eight builders after completing the investigation. Currently, the investigation is going on at the locations of Ghanaram Group's Director, Bishun Singh Yadav and his brother SP leader and former MLC Shyam Sunder Singh Yadav and a CA. The investigation is expected to be completed by Monday morning. According to the experts, a case of tax evasion of billions of rupees is also being estimated in these proceedings.

No statement of any Income Tax Department official has come out regarding the swift actions going on for the last five days.