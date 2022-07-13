Prayagraj (UP): Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested five persons, including the owner of a printing press and an event organiser, for allegedly installing controversial hoarding with the title 'ByeByeModi' near Reserve police lines on Beli road here.

The poster spotted on Saturday morning targeting prime minister Narendra Modi led to an uproar, following which BJP leaders contacted the police. The flex hoarding did not mention the name of the person who got it installed though the police were soon able to trace the culprits.

The arrested have been identified as Abhay Kumar Singh (owner of a printing press) from Kydganj, Aniket Kesari (event organiser) from Civil Lines, and Rajesh Kesarwani (contractor) from South Malaka and Shiv and Nanka alias Dharmendra (labourers), also from Kydganj.

Prayagraj DySP AS Chouhan confirmed the arrests and informed that they were made after scrutinizing the CCTV footage. "We have managed to nab five people who were allegedly involved in controversial hoarding installation in the city at the behest of the support of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) from Telangana. A group of unidentified persons had installed the hoardings in the city on the intervening night of July 8 and 9 on Beli road and following which, an FIR under section 153 (B) and 505 (2) of IPC was registered,” Chouhan said.

"We have been looking for another TRS supporter identified as Sai, a resident of Secundrabad, who had allegedly given a contract to these persons. Similar banners were installed in Secundrabad too on July 7," he further informed. The investigation also revealed that Sai had asked the event organiser to send a list of prime locations where the hoardings could be installed. Later the TRS supporter asked him to install those hoardings and paid him Rs 10,000 for doing so.