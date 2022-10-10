Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) : A Lucknow-based businessman was shot dead by the salesman at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly disctrict on late Sunday night. The business, Arvind Dwiwedi, 42, was returning to Lucknow from Moradabad with his friends when he stopped at the petrol pump in Kesarpur to get petrol. The salesman at the petrol station refused to give petrol saying that it was past 11 pm.

This led to an argument between the two during which the salesman whipped out a gun and shot the businessman in the chest and fled. Dwiwedi was taken to the CHC where the doctors declared him brought dead. Shubham Bajpai, who was accompanying the businessman, narrated the sequence of events to the police. Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said that efforts are being made to arrest the salesman. He said that two persons had been detained in the case. (IANS)