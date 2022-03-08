Hathras: A passenger bus overturned due to a tyre burst near the Sasni Mandi district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. One passenger died while more than 10 others have been injured. According to police officials, the bus was going from Jaipur to Bareilly when its tyre burst near Sasni Mandi on NH-93 resulting in the bus overturning. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital, officials said.

Also Read: 3 soldiers dead, 2 injured in UP road accident