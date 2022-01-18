Muzaffarnagar: Two children choked to death as they had slept in their room while keeping a coal 'angithi' (stove) burning to beat cold at night in a village in the district, police said.

Nehha (15) and her brother Ansh (14) were found dead on their bed at Dadheru village under Charthawal police station area in the district on Monday.

According to their father Rajendra Prajapati, his children were sleeping alone in a room and they had kept burning coal stove near their bed to prevent themselves from cold.

PTI