Lucknow: A section of the Rs 14850 crore Bundelkhand Expressway has caved in a week after the highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Videos on social media showed repair work with the help of a JCB being carried out at the damaged section of the expressway.

Opposition parties also shared the video and questioned the BJP government. Samajwadi Party tweeted that rains have exposed the incomplete Bundelkhand Expressway. The party accused the BJP of misleading the people. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the government and said that the double engine government could not survive for even a week.

Visuals of the caved-in part of the highway show a JCB machine working to fix the stretch. Earlier, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), had spoken about the quality and the longevity of the Expressway. However, the highway starting to give in within a week has raised a question mark over its standard.

Also read: PM Modi cautions against 'free revdi culture', says practice harmful for country's progress

The 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore. It was inaugurated on July 16 after its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020, and the work was completed within a record time of 28 months.