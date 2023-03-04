Mau: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday resumed demolishing the two-storeyed building of jailed MLA Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Jahangirabad of Mau district, after it was alleged that the building did not possess necessary approval from the authorities. Bulldozer action, which was initiated against Abbas Ansari and his brother on Friday, could not be completed till late at night due to a machine fault.

The house, which is being razed, belongs to Ansari's sons Abbas and Umer Ansari. City magistrate Nitish Kumar Singh said the entire house could not be raised to the ground on Friday so more powerful JCB machines were pressed into action today. "The building was very strong so there was a problem in demolishing it. Some machines had even malfunctioned late last night and so more powerful machines were brought in today", Kumar said. He added that the demolition will be completed today.

It is learnt that Mukhtar Ansari bought this land in the name of his mother Razia Begum, who had given it to her two grandsons Abbas and Umer. A two-storeyed building and an office were built on this land. The building was constructed without taking approval from the authorities. During the investigation, the administration had sent a notice to Abbas Ansari while city magistrate Kumar had declared the building illegal and ordered its demolition. Ansari's sons had even appealed to the district magistrate against the demolition order. A large number of police and PAC personnel were deployed at the demolition site. Mau MLA Abbas Ansari is in prison in connection with a money laundering case for three months.