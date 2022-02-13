Amroha: Unidentified persons on Saturday night opened fire at BSP candidate Naved Ayaz in Amroha district in the poll-bound state. Ayaz is said to have escaped unhurt in the attack.

As per sources, the incident took place in Amroha Nagar on the Kotwali-Bijnor road while Ayaz was returning from his office in his car when some unknown persons opened fire at him. The BSP candidate was somehow able to save his life with the bullets hitting his car while the attackers fled the spot. Later, a huge crowd gathered on the spot even as local police also rushed in to take stock of the situation.

Police started investigation. The incident comes 10 days after a similar attack by two men at AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy at the Chhijarsi toll gate while the AIMIM leader was returning from Kithod in Meerut from a campaign rally in the ongoing UP polls. They, too, missed the target with the bullets hitting Owaisi's car.

The accused were nabbed the next day by Hapur police. Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the weapon smuggler, who supplied arms to the two men, who fired gunshots at Owaisi

In the 2nd phase poll slated for February 14 in which 55 assembly seats are going to polls whereas voting will be held in 59 assembly seats in the 3rd phase on February 20, as many seats in the 4th phase on February 23, 61 seats in the 5th phase on February 27, 57 in 6th phase on March 3 and 54 assembly seats on March 7. Polling in the first phase took place on February 10.

