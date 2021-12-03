Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party is gearing up to secure Uttar Pradesh assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022 with special focus on the seats where party has confidence of winning it. To secure the reserved 86 seats of the state, the BSP has once again decided to follow the 'brotherhood' policy which the party had implemented in the 2007 polls.

The Mandal organizers have been given the responsibility to gather the support of Brahmin, Backward Classes and Muslim society in addition to the traditional Dalit vote by convening people through meetings in various constituencies under the plan. According to political experts, if the party manages to implement the policy till the polling day, then it will effect the strategy of other parties.

To win the heart of the Brahmin community, Mayawati has given the responsibility to party national secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. He kickstarted the plan on Friday with a gathering in Bilhaur, Safipur and Mohan.

Apart from Dalit voters on reserved seats in 2007 polls, the votes of other communities had also helped the BSP to form a government in the state at that time. If we look at the data of the last three assembly elections, then the performance of BSP on the reserved seats (84 SC-2 ST) has not been satisfactory. In the 2017 assembly elections, out of 86 reserved seats, the BSP had managed to secure only Sidhauli in Sitapur and Lalganj in Azamgarh seats.

The 52 percent of voters in Uttar Pradesh belong to Other Backward Classes with 79 castes. Out of which 11 percent voters belong to Yadav category, while 45 percent of belong to non-Yadav category. Similarly, the number of Dalit voters are 20.5 percent. Apart from this, 23 percent of the the UP voters belong to upper caste category.