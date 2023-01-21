Farrukhabad: A bride refused to marry the groom at the last moment for being illiterate in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. The incident was reported on January 19 in the Mohammadabad Kotwali area of Farrukhabad district. It is learnt that after having meals on Thursday evening, the marriage procession was taken out.

The ritual of 'Dwarchar' started at around midnight. Sources said that during 'Dwarachar', the girl's brother grew suspicious about the education of the groom. The bride's brother asked the pandit to ask the groom count the money. The bridegroom was given Rs 10 notes and coins. However, the groom could not count the money, which left the bride and her family shocked.

Subsequently, the bride refused to marry the groom saying she cannot marry an “illiterate” man. As the matter escalated, the relatives of the groom informed the police. Police inspector Kamta Prasad reached the spot and brought both the parties to the police station to sort out the issue. At the police station, the two parties held discussions for hours together for a patch-up.

However, the talks did not yield any results. Later, it was decided that the marriage be cancelled. It was also decided that the expenses incurred by both the parties would not be bansferred to anyone else. In the meantime, the groom returned back home empnded without the bride. The bride's mother said that the groom was not match to her daughter, who, she said had passed her matriculation.

The bride's family alleged that Majhiya, who had come with the proposal, had concealed that groom'sthecation background. The bride's mother said that she will not marry her daughter with an illiterate man. According to the family members, the marriage of the girl resident of village Durgapur was fixed three months ago with the young man, a resident of village Babina Sara of Mainpuri police station Bichma.