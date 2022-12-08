Sambhal: In a bizarre incident reported from the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, a bride refused to marry at the last minute while objecting to the groom's “flat and small nose”. The incident took place on December 7 at the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal. The family of the bride was preparing to receive the groom.

Soon after the arrival of the groom, there were whispers about the groom's nose, which soon reached the bride's ears. When the bride herself saw the groom, she right away rejected him saying that his nose was flat and small. The parents tried hard to persuade her, but to no avail. Amid the stubbornness of the bride, a village panchayat went on for a long time to persuade her, but the panchayat, too, failed in the task.

The wedding was finally called off and the groom had to return home empty-handed. The wedding party accompanying the groom, too, was left dejected. For the two families, the happiness of marriage was overshadowed due to the bride's decision. However, the Asmoli police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said that no such case has come to his notice.