Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a bride refused to marry the groom and cancelled the wedding after the groom pulled the bride holding her hand and she fell on the stage in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Thursday night, the police said. The incident took place at Khairgarh village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A guest house was booked for the wedding ceremony in the district. Adesh of Rasaini village of Khairgarh was getting married to the bride Manoj Kumari, a resident of Jajumai village of Jasrana area. Station in-charge Harvendra Mishra said, "The procession reached the guest house on Thursday night. After having dinner, the guests started preparing for the garland ceremony. The groom was already present on the stage. The bride with the other girls was stepping onto the stage when the groom pulls the bride holding her hand due to which she fell on the stage."

Explaining the matter, Mishra further said, "Enraged by this, the bride called off the wedding. The bride's family showed displeasure over the groom's behaviour and a fight started on the stage itself." On receiving the information, the Shikohabad police reached the spot and managed the situation. Both families tried to convince the girl, but she refused to marry. After this, the procession returned without the bride. Station in-charge Harvendra Mishra said, "Efforts are on to reach an agreement on both sides. If things don't work out, action will be taken."