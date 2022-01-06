Badaun: A 10-year-old boy was buried alive when a portion of the roof attached to a community toilet next to a government primary school collapsed on him in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

The toilet was constructed over a year ago, but was never opened for use.

The boy, Shailesh Kumar, was playing with his friends when the incident took place in Rafatpur village on Wednesday.

The boy's father, Guddu Singh, has lodged a complaint with police against the village head and local contractor. An FIR is yet to be registered.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy in the evening.

The case was also forwarded to the district Panchayati raj officer (DPRO) and a probe has been ordered.

SHO Islamnagar Amit Kumar said: "The FIR will be registered after an initial investigation. The DPRO is also probing the incident."

According to the police, the boy's father, a daily wager, is in Delhi for work most of the time. He returned home on Tuesday night and the accident took place the following day.

The father said: "The village head and the contractor had used materials of poor quality while building these toilets. I demand strict action against them."

Also read: Four of a family immolate themselves in Telangana

IANS