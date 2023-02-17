Ghaziabad: The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a car in suspicious circumstances in Ghaziabad on Friday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Harshvardhan, a businessman by profession. The incident took place in the Vaishali Sector 6 of the Ghaziabad police station of the Indirapuram area. A Swift car was seen parked in front of Arogya Hospital. "We received the information about the body of a person in the car after which our team reached the spot," ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Singh said. The police recovered the body from the car and sent it for post-mortem. The foam was coming out from the deceased's mouth.

The police earlier received information that Harshvardhan was a resident of Delhi, but when his address in Delhi was traced, it was found that he was living in Vasundhara. The post-mortem report is yet to arrive and the future course of the investigation will be decided after we get the report. The investigation into the matter is underway. We are studying the case from every angle, Singh said.

The forensic team also reached the spot and after taking possession of the body, a forensic examination of the vehicle was also conducted. Police examined the CCTV cameras installed at the Arogya Hospital. According to police sources, the investigators are probing the case based on the CCTV footage. Earlier this year, the decomposed body of a woman was found at Bengaluru's Yeshvantpur Railway station. The body was covered with clothes and wrapped with tape and was kept in a plastic drum. The sanitation staff noticed the foul smell emanating from it and they informed authorities concerned. In turn, they informed the police.