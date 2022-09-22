Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A couple, who eloped 10 days ago, was found hanging from a tree in the Saharanpur district of the state. Late on Tuesday evening, the Biharigarh police received information regarding two bodies hanging from a tree in the Mohand forest after which the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

During the investigation, police came to know that these bodies have been hanging there for about 10 days now. The bodies are said to be of a minor girl studying in Class XII of village Noorpur and her 45-year-old lover from Rasulpur. The minor girl eloped with her lover 10 days ago. The family of the girl lodged a complaint with the police against the man on September 4 at Nagal Police Station.

Binu Kumar of Biharigarh Police Station reached the spot with the police personnel and began the investigation to identify the bodies. Soon after receiving the information, the Senior Superintendent of Police and SP Rural also reached the spot, along with the forensic team, for investigation. SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that on receiving information about the bodies, they reached the spot and started investigation.