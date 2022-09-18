Aligarh: Yati Narsinghanand, the Hindu seer who has been booked for hate speech in the past, Sunday made another controversial remark as he said that madrassas should be "blown away with gunpowder". Speaking to media, the rightwing seer, who was in Aligarh to attend the concluding ceremony of an event, said those in madrassas 'should be sent to detention camps like China'.

"Madrassas should not exist. They should be blown to bits with gunpowder. Or, we should practice the policy of China and send the residents of the madrassas to detention camps," Narsinghanand said.

Terming Aligarh as the place where the "seed" of India's partition was sown, he said that he was not bothered about the legal consequences of his statements. "Court cases keep on coming. Maybe, for what I am saying right now, I will again face a case. But I am a saint, and we do not need any help from the government. If we ever seek the government's assistance, it is for the benefit of society. I personally do not need any help," he stated.

Taking shots at Rahul Gandhi and Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, Narsinghanand termed the march a 'farce'. "The entire Gandhi family has ruined this country. Rahul Gandhi could not win in Uttar Pradesh, so he had to settle for an electoral battle in Kerala's Wayanad. If he wants to unite India via 'Bharat Jodo', he should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh, and make them join us again. Only then will we be able to truly unite," he said.