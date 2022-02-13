Bareilly: There seems to be no end to the Hijab controversy, which started from Karnataka with Islamic scholar from Uttar Pradesh Maulana Taukir Raza blaming the BJP and RSS for playing politics over the row.

“They (BJP and RSS) do not have any problem with hijab, but they cannot admire our daughters properly. It is clear from the voting in the first phase that the BJP has been eliminated. That is why RSS and BJP have started politics on hijab,” Raza chairman of the IMC (Ittehad-e-Millat Council) said in a statement.

Raza alleged that the youth, who had heckled a Hijab wearing Muslim girl outside a Karanataka college recently, “wanted to kill that girl”. “These people are doing hooliganism by waving saffron robes in college,” he said. He further stated that the Constitution allows all citizens what they should wear even as he objected to wearing jeans and shorts by Muslim girls.

Also read: Amid Hijab issue, Congress leader Udit Raj kicks up another row, asks women to 'wear jeans instead of saris and salwars'