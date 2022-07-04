Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma reiterated that they are already addressing Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar for the past several years and BJP's destiny will become brighter in Bhagyanagar. Talking about whether BJP will change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Deputy CM said, "It does not matter as we have already addressed it as Bhagyanagar as Goddess Bhagyalakshmi resides here."

Talking about the Telangana people, Sharma said that people are acknowledging BJP and its workers. It shows that they have developed some kind of affinity with the party and its workers. They have also realised that no other party can bring development other than BJP. Replying to a question about party victory in Azamgarh and Rampur, which were being considered as the Samajwadi Party bastions, Sharma said earlier the party was given a tag but in the North East, too, people are electing BJP. They (North East People) are giving a clear-cut mandate to BJP because they see a new ray of hope in the BJP. You must admit that now BJP has become the party of 130 crore people, he said.