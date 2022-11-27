Basti: A nine-year-old boy died on Saturday in Basia village near Patel Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district after being hit by the convoy of BJP MP Harish Dwivedi. The minor, a Class II student at a local primary school was returning home after classes in the Basia Police Station area when the accident took place.

"My son was returning home at around 3 pm when the MP's car hit him while crossing the road. We took him to a hospital, but they referred him to another hospital in Lucknow. While on our way to Lucknow, we stopped in Kaptanganj to get him checked, but we discovered he had already breathed his last," the child's father, Shatrughan Rajbhar said.

Also read: UP: Man jumps from 3rd floor after fire broke out in Meerut sugar mill

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage displayed Dwivedi inspecting the spot of the accident and the frontal portion of the car damaged due to impact. A case was registered against Dwivedi and others based on a complaint lodged in the Basia Police Station, DSP Alok Prasad said. "Relatives of the boy have claimed that the accident took place after a Fortuner hit him. They also said that a public representative was travelling in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. A case has been registered, the probe is on," Prasad added.