Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi questions the imposition of curfew by the state government from 11 am to 5 am. He tweeted that imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the comprehension of the common man.

Varun Gandhi further wrote that in view of the limited health systems in Uttar Pradesh, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral prowess.

Earlier on several occasions, Varun Gandhi had targeted the BJP leadership, raising questions about the policies of the government and the problems of the people. He has questioned the farmers' movement, paddy procurement.

The BJP leadership is monitoring Varun's questions about the policies of the government on many issues, but no party leader has come out in open against him.

For instance, when Union Minister Arjun Meghwal was asked about Varun Gandhi on December 23, who has been aggressive against his own government's policies for quite some time, the Union Minister said that his activities are being monitored by the party's disciplinary committee, whatever action will be taken in this matter, it will be at their level.

