Kanpur: AIMIM national president, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is campaigning in the ongoing UP assembly elections, on Thursday stated that the BJP was "losing ground" after failing to address unemployment in the state which was why the party was “issuing provocative statements”.

Owaisi made the remarks at a public rally at Saad Kasba area of ​​Ghatampur tehsil where he sought votes from the public in support of AIMIM's Ghatampur candidate Mamta Chandra and Bithoor candidate Kiran Kushwaha. During this, Babu Singh Kushwaha, President of Jan Adhikar Party was also present. “I am not afraid of BJP Chief Minister or any MLA.

"We are only afraid of the creator of the land and the sky. The government has only done the work of cheating the youth in the name of employment. Today every section of the people have become angry and fed up with this government," he said. Under the BJP rule, the poor are being crushed by vehicles,” Owaisi said in his address.

He also targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation. Taking a dig at the BJP government over the ongoing Hijab controversy, which erupted in BJP ruled Karnataka, Owaisi said that “question should be asked to BJP that who those hijab-wearing Muslim women were who performed JP Nadda's aarti?”.

“And Modi ji himself says that Muslim women have voted for him. If they attends their rallies, then who are those women in hijab. Have they also been incited by Taliban and Afghanistan?” the AIMIM chief said. “Actually BJP's ground is slipping in the elections. That's why they are giving statements in rage”. Two of the seven phases of UP assembly polls have been completed. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The 3rd phase will take place on February 20.

