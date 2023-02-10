Rampur: Senior BJP leader and former minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi a “Mawaali” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made this remark during his two day visit to his home district Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. On the second day of the tour on Friday, Naqvi inaugurated a restaurant in Tashka locality.

Addressing the media after the event, Naqvi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. “The way he commented about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi is a "Mawaali". The style arguments has made Rahul Gandhi a fool,” Naqvi said.

Rahul Gandhi on February 8 targeted PM Modi, who slammed the opposition, which is demanding action against billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, who is in the eye of a storm after the US based Hindenburg research accused his company of stock manipulation and fraud. Naqvi, while replying to a question over the Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri's statement that India was a “Hindu nation”, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the country is a “Hindu nation anyway”.

“Allama Iqbal had said, Hindi is our language, Hindustan is our country so what belongs to Hindustan is Hindi and is Hindu,” Naqvi said. He also congratulated the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath on the ongoing Global Investor Summit in Lucknow. “This is a very big event. I would like to congratulate CM Yogi Adityanath that he has invited investors from all over the country and the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

This work should have been done long ago,” he said. “There have been many governments, the Congress government, the Samajwadi Party government, the Bahujan Samaj Party government, but they never invited the people with such respect and faith for the development of Uttar Pradesh and investment in Uttar Pradesh. This is the best opportunity for Uttar Pradesh. Investors Summit will not only benefit Uttar Pradesh, but the whole country,” he added.