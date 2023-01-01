BJP is ready to retain power in 2024 LS polls :UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Lucknow: Notwithstanding the setbacks in the latest Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections, the BJP is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview. He also said that the BJP has analyzed the reasons behind its defeat in the recent by-election in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha set along with Khatauli Assembly-by elections and will emerge stronger in the constituencies correcting its faults.

" We are fully prepared for the upcoming municipal and Lok Sabha elections next year and are confident of victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Covid-19 pandemic, only BJP workers and the Government stood by the people. We will reach out to the people with the report card of our government's performance and seek their blessings," said Chaudhary.

Elaborating further on the reason behind BJP's defeat in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelections, the Uttar BJP president said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was a major leader and SP candidate Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife, has successfully capitalized on the sympathy factor following Singh's demise.

However, he admitted that the BJP failed to reach out to the voters in Mainpuri and Khatauli leading to its defeat respectively at the hand of SP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). He scoffed at the prospect of a united Opposition against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh saying that everyone knows how such alliances performed against BJP in the past.