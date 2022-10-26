Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party's national president Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the survey of madrasas (Islamic seminaries) in the state alleging interference in their work. “UP Government has completed the much-discussed survey of private madrassas dependent on people's donations by forming a special team, according to which more than 7,500 'unrecognized' madrasas are engaged in imparting education to poor children. These non-government madrasas do not want to be a burden on the government, then why to interfere in them?” she wrote in a series of tweets

Mayawati further questioned if the Yogi government will include the madrassas in the grant list. “While a survey is conducted specifically for budget provision for the salary etc. of teachers and staff of madrasas of government madrassa board, will the UP government make these private madrassas a government madrasa by including them in the grant list? The BSP government had included 100 madrassas in the UP board,” she said.

She said that earlier, “in the name of 'madrasa modernization', instead of ensuring the higher education of their choice to the students there, they (previous governments) insulted the education of the students and those madrasas through training of driving, mechanic, carpenter, etc. and now onwards see what happens to them in the BJP government?”

“By the way, the condition of government schools in UP and all other states of the country as well as the whole education system, which is getting worse and worse, is not hidden from anyone, yet why are the governments careless and indifferent because there Most of the children from poor and weaker sections study?” she wrote in a tweet.