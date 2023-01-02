Agra: A bike rider from Madhya Pradesh was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Agra-Delhi highway on Sunday night. Reportedly, the body of the deceased was lying on the highway throughout the night and due to the fog, high-speed vehicles kept passing over the body throughout the night.

The crushed body was scattered into several pieces for around 100 metres on the highway. The police rushed to the spot on Monday morning after they were informed by the locals. The police recovered a few parts of the body by scraping it with a shovel and sent it for post-mortem.

Sikandra police station said that the deceased was a resident of Govind Nagar Bhind-Morena, Madhya Pradesh and they have identified the deceased as Ganga Charan Narwariya (30) as they recovered the deceased's driving licence from the spot. The police informed the relatives of the deceased by tracing the number from the driving licence.

A policeman from Sikandra police station said that a customer at a nearby dhaba noticed the remains of the deceased and informed the police. The body was completely mutilated as many vehicles passed over it. On Monday morning, after the fog cleared a bit, a young man working at a nearby dhaba saw something stuck on the road when he went near and saw a body. Immediately he informed the Sikandra police station. The police, who reached the spot, collected the remains stuck on the road with a shovel, stored them in a bag and sent them for post-mortem.

Sikandra police station said that the accident took place on Sunday night in front of Keetham Soorsarovar on the Agra-Delhi Highway, but the police received the information on Monday morning. Many vehicles coming from Mathura kept passing over the body for the whole night because of the dense fog. The bones of the deceased were shattered and stuck on the road, along with the pieces of flesh.