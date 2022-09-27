Varanasi: A research student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi died while performing Yoga on Tuesday morning. The death of the student caused a stir on campus. The deceased has been identified as Anubha Upadhyay. The police are investigating the matter. The incident took place at Doctor Colony in the Naria area of ​​BHU.

Anubha, a research student of the Faculty of Ayurveda, suddenly fainted while she was doing Yoga with other students at 7 am on Tuesday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Police of the Lanka Police Station reached the spot after receiving the information. However, the cause of the death is not yet confirmed. The investigation is underway.