Varanasi: In an unique initiative, innovators at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) at the Banaras Hindu University have developed a unique machine that can provide relief to people having snoring issues. The machine has been developed by Prof TP Chaturvedi of the Dental Medicine Department of BHU after eight years.

Speaking on the innovation, Prof Chaturvedi, the brain behind the machine said that the research work on the machine has been going on for the last 8 years at the Dental Medicine Department at the Trauma Center of IMS BHU. He also said that the machine has been developed in collaboration with the doctors of the chest disease department.

He said the machine will be a gamechanger for people suffering from snoring problem during sleep. According to Prof Chaturvedi, the machine will be available in the market after six months and will cost around Rs 20,000. Over the mechanism of the working of the machine, Prof Chaturvedi said it will have to be fitted in the jaw and will give instant relief to the people.

Presently, people have to spend more than Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of snoring, Prof Chaturvedi said adding that they have successfully tested the machine on many patients. According to Prof Chaturvedi, one-third of the people in India are troubled by the problem of snoring. He further claimed that about 80 per cent people do not get their treatment done.

According to medical experts, snoring, which refers to the hoarse sound while sleeping is caused due to the involuntary vibration of the relaxed tissues of the throat while breathing during sleep.