Lucknow: Bhim Army Chief and Azad Samaj Party President, Chandra Shekhar Azad, will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his party announced on Thursday.

Azad, a prominent Dalit face, will take on mighty UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who will also be contesting polls from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat.

"National President of Azad Samaj Party Kashiram, Chandra Shekhar Azad ji will contest the assembly elections from Gorakhpur Sadar (322)," the Azad Samaj Party announced through a statement on social media.

Aazad Samaj Party announced Aazad's candidature from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat

National Core Committee member of the Azad Samaj Party, Dr Mohammad Aaqib has confirmed Chandrashekhar Azad's candidature from the Gorakhpur Sadar for the party.

Meanwhile, Azad said that he will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections against the CM and will give him a tough fight.

Azad was earlier in talks with Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, for an alliance for the upcoming UP elections, but the talks fell through after Azad was offered just two seats by the SP supremo.

Also read: Bhim Army to contest independently on 33 seats in UP Assembly polls

On Tuesday, Azad announced that his party would no longer approach the SP for an alliance as it was a matter of self-respect, but added he was open to finding new allies for the polls. He also released a list of 33 candidates for the upcoming polls. Azad is scheduled to hold a press conference in Lucknow on Friday.

Earlier, Azad also tried to form the 'Jan Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' along with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party National President Omprakash Rajbhar and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, but that attempt failed as well.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Chaudhary Sunil Singh, the national president of the Lok Dal, is busy preparing a third front for the upcoming polls. Apart from Lok Dal, the front will include the Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM.

Gorakhpur Sadar is set to go to the polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in UP. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)