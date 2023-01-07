Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) during a membership drive has given assurance to the people that SBSP will ensure all kinds of security and help for next the three years for a subscription fee of Rs 10.

He made this offer while he was addressing a gathering at his party office in Rasra in Balia district. Along with the party membership offered at Rs 10, Rajbhar appealed the members to donate Rs 50 for party's welfare. The video of his speech wooing members has trickled out to social media.

"I am giving you a guarantee for three years. If there is any issue at your home, we will help you. If there is a crime or if you need assistance at a police station or with the district administration, (we will help you). If there is a tragedy, we will come to you without asking for money," Rajbhar said.

"Even if I am unable to reach the spot, party leaders, district president, mandal president, assembly president, or block president, at least someone will come and assist you with your problems. I'm not asking much. I am just asking for a currency note of Rs 10 to make you a member of our party. Deposit a receipt of Rs 10 and you will become a member of our party for three years and in return, we will give you a guarantee and warranty for three years," Rajbhar told the crowd.

In the video, Rajbhar can also be seen asking people to donate at least Rs 50 for the development of the party office. He said, "take a Rs 100 currency note, out of which you put fuel for Rs 50 in your vehicle and donate the remaining Rs 50 for the party. This money will be used to pay the telephone bill of the office."